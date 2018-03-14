Wayne Kelly Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Top Dog Parade Is Saturday – Here’s A Little History

Another sure sign of spring in the Chelan valley: This Saturday’s Wayne Kelly Memorial St Patrick’s Day Top Dog Parade…

That’s Pat Kelly, co-owner of Kelly’s Ace Hardware in downtown Chelan.

The Wayne Kelly Memorial St Patrick’s Day Top Dog Parade is named after Pat’s father, Wayne Kelly, Founder and Operator of Kelly Hardware from 1958 through November 1991 when he passed away.

Pat Kelly, our appointed parade historian, says the parade got off to a colorful beginning somewhere around 1986..

Worth noting: this will the very first Wayne Kelly Memorial St Patrick’s Day Top Dog Parade that Pat will miss. He will be out of town on a work related trip.

However, he points out, that is no excuse for you to miss the best little parade on the planet…

The Lions Club is hoping to make a great day even greater. They are hosting the 1st annual Shamrock Shuffle – a 5k fun run or fun walk-that part’s up to you. It gets underway at 8:30 AM Saturday morning. To register go to eventbrite.com and enter Shamrock Shuffle.

Or go to the Lake Chelan Lions Club Facebook Page.