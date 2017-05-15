Water Safety Tip

Be Safety Aware

Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards

Always swim with a buddy

Actively supervise children when ever around the water

Do NOT use alcohol and or drugs before or while swimming, diving, or supervising swimmers.

Everyone in your family should learn to swim well by enrolling them in age-appropriate learn-to-swim courses.

Have weak swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets whenever they are in, on or around water. DO NOT relay on water wings or inflatable toys, they can suddenly deflate, which could lead to a drowning situation.

Swimming in a pool is different from swimming in a lake or the ocean, there are different hazards for each.

Leave the water at the first signs of Thunder & Lightening, if outside avoid open areas, tall isolated trees or metal objects.

Appoint a designated watcher to monitor children during social gatherings at or near pools.

Don’t think you’ll hear a child who’s in trouble in the water; child drowning is a silent death, with no splashing to alert anyone that the child is in trouble.

Have a telephone close by when you or your family is using a pool or spa.

Learn to perform CPR on children and adults and update those skills regularly.

Get outdoors and have fun this summer and be safe.

Sponsored by: Corp of Engineers, Stans Merry Mart, Seattle Childrens Hospital, Slide Water, Lake Chelan Community Hospital, O’Connell Drilling, Shoreline Water Craft at Lake Chelan, Lake Chelan Community Hospital Foundation, Okanogan Emergency Management, Sunset Marina, Brewster Market Place and Brewster Boys & Girls Club.