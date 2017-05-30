[5/30/17] Water Safety First Aid & CPR
FIRST AID, CPR & EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS
-
CHECK—CALL–CARE
-
CHECK the scene and the victim. Evaluate the situation. Are there things that might put you at risk of harm? Are you or the victim threatened by fire, toxic smoke or gasses, an unstable building, live electrical wires or other dangerous scenario? Do not rush into a situation where you could end up as a victim yourself.
-
CALL 9 – 1 – 1 Call out for help 3 times before you begin assisting the casualty. If someone is with you or approaches, instruct them to call the authorities and be prepared to relay information to them so they can update the responders.
-
Care for the victim until EMS personnel arrive Caring for someone who has just gone through serious trauma includes both physical treatment and emotional support. Remember to stay calm and try to be reassuring; let the person know that help is on its way and that everything will be alright.
-
Parents have a million things to do, but learning CPR should be on the top of the list.
-
The Red Cross offers a wide selection of CPR/AED, first aid, lifeguarding, swimming and water safety, caregiving, disaster response and emergency preparedness training. For information on classes, visit www.redcross.org/
-
Whenever a child is missing, always check the water first. If you find someone in the water, immediately get them out while calling loudly for help. If someone else is available have them call 911. Check to make sure the person’s air passages are clear. If the person is not breathing, start CPR if you are trained to do so.
-
If you think someone may have suffered a neck injury, such as from diving, keep the person on his or her back and brace the neck and shoulders with your hands and forearms to help keep the neck from moving until emergency help arrives. Keep the person still and speak in calm tones to keep the person comforted. Continue to watch for adequate breathing.
-
For a Muscle cramp, take a deep breath, roll forward face-down and float or extend the leg and flex the ankle or toes.
-
If you fall into moving water— Float downstream on your back with your feet in front to fend off obstacles and avoid entrapping the feet or legs.
-
If necessary to wait for help or to rest while making the way to safety.
Try the survival float—
-
Hold your breath then put your face in the water. Allow the arms and legs to hang freely. Rest in this position for a few seconds
-
To take another breath, slowly lift the arms to about shoulder height and move the arms forward. Separate the legs, moving one leg forward and one leg back.
-
Gently press down with the arms while bringing the legs together. This movement lifts the mouth above the water, allowing you to take a breath.
-
Return to the resting position. Repeat these steps to take additional breaths.
-
Anyone calling for help should be prepared to tell the dispatcher the following: The location of the emergency (exact address, city or town, nearby intersections or landmarks, name of the facility)
-
The telephone number of the phone being used
-
The caller’s name
-
What happened
-
The number of victims
-
The type of help being given so far
-
Do not hang up first when calling for help. In many cases, the dispatcher may need more information or may be able to help by giving first aid directions.
-
Once you recognize an emergency, the next step is to decide to act and how. This is not always as simple as it sounds. Often people are slow to act in an emergency because they are not sure exactly what to do or they think someone else will act. If you are in an emergency situation, your decision to act may save someone’s life
-
Carry equipment needed for unexpected emergencies, including foot wear which will protect your feet when walking out, a throw rope, knife, whistle, and waterproof matches. If you wear eyeglasses, tie them on and carry a spare pair on long trips. Bring cloth repair tape on short runs, and a full repair kit on isolated rivers. Do not wear bulky jackets, ponchos, heavy boots, or anything else which could reduce your ability to survive a swim.
-
A safety post that holds reaching and throwing equipment, such as a ring buoy or a heaving jug and a reaching pole, is important for any water play area. Along with Emergency Contact info placed in a plastic zipper bag.
-
Do not drink alcohol for the sensation of warmth. Alcohol increases loss of body heat.