Water Main Break in Downtown Chelan this morning

City of Chelan Public Works crews are scrambling to make repairs to a water main in

downtown Chelan. About 6 am this morning water was discovered bubbling out of

several underground vaults in the alley between Woodin Ave and Riverwalk Park.

Business’s on the south side of the 100 block of Woodin Ave. from BC Mcdonalds east

to SwimWorld are without water this morning… no estimated time for repairs.