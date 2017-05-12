Washington State Tree Fruit Association Hosts Annual Meeting In Kennewick

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) will host its Annual Meeting and NW Hort Expo at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick today through Wednesday. The Annual Meeting will continue the tradition of hosting the largest tree fruit educational gathering in the country. The three day event serves as a forum to discuss the latest trends and hot topics within the tree fruit industry. Tim Kovis Communication Manager with the Washington State Tree Fruit Association and Coordinator of the annual meeting on this years theme, several of the topics being covered and the keynote speaker.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting has been growing in size every year and this years meeting is on its way to have the largest attendance to date.

113 years is a long time to host an annual meeting, especially when the organization hosting the meeting wasn’t around during the time of the initial meeting of tree fruit growers in the state. Tim Kovis shares the history.

And it’s not too late to register for the annual meeting.

The 113th Annual Meeting and NW Hort Expo at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick takes place over the next three days.