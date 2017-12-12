Washington State Patrol Trooper Rear-Ended By Impaired Driver Near Omak

A young Okanogan driver had a not so funny run in with law enforcement last weekend south of Omak.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, 18-year old Dakota Simpson, was traveling north bound on SR 97 when the front of his vehicle made contact with the rear of a 2015 Ford Explorer traveling in the same direction. Both vehicles pulled over to the right shoulder of the roadway.

Under usual circumstances- this would be a minor rear end accident with minor damage. Not really a news story.

But, what makes this unusual and very news worthy is that white Ford Explorer was a state patrol vehicle.

The accident investigation, utilizing a drug recognition expert, determined 18-year old Dakota Simpson was under the influence of cannabis and a depressant when he rear ended the state patrol trooper. He was booked into Okanogan County Jail for driving under the influence.

Following the investigation, 25 year old trooper, Conner Bruchman, transported himself to the hospital for a precautionary examination.

According to the report, Trooper Bruchman was taking a few days off to recover from his injuries.