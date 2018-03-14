Washington State Patrol Continues Spring Break Emphasis For WSU Travelers

If your travel plans have you on state highways between here and Pullman this weekend- you may want to make sure you are obeying the speed limit…

1

That’s Washington State Patrol Trooper, Brian Moore. He says Spring Break for Washington State University began last Saturday and school will be back in session on Monday, March 19…

2

Again, that’s Washington State Patrol Trooper, Brian Moore. He is the Public Information Officer for Eastern Washington District 6- stretching from the Canadian Border to Yakima.