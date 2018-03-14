[3/14/18] Washington State Patrol Continues Spring Break Emphasis For WSU Travelers
Posted in Law Enforcement, Transportation
If your travel plans have you on state highways between here and Pullman this weekend- you may want to make sure you are obeying the speed limit…
That’s Washington State Patrol Trooper, Brian Moore. He says Spring Break for Washington State University began last Saturday and school will be back in session on Monday, March 19…
Again, that’s Washington State Patrol Trooper, Brian Moore. He is the Public Information Officer for Eastern Washington District 6- stretching from the Canadian Border to Yakima.