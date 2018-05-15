Washington State Patrol Announced Trooper Anderson, Of Wenatchee, As Trooper Of The Year

Wenatchee – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is proud to announce the 2017 District 6 Trooper of the Year, Trooper Jeff Anderson of Wenatchee. Trooper Anderson was nominated as the District 6 Trooper of The Year by Sergeant Ryan Raymond and was unanimously selected by the District Awards Committee. District 6 serves Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Grant Counties.

Trooper Anderson understands and supports the importance of Target Zero, which strives to have zero traffic related fatalities by 2030. Trooper Anderson consistently leads District 6 in DUI apprehension, criminal arrests and focuses his time on collision causing violations. He is member of the Aggressive Driving Apprehension Team (ADAT) and recently became a Field Training Officer. He also serves as a member of District 6’s Public Information Officer (PIO) and Recruiting team.

Trooper Anderson regularly organizes speed and traffic safety emphasis’ throughout Chelan and Douglas Counties in areas statistically identified as target enforcement areas. Trooper Anderson is considered a leader amongst his peers and is often sought upon for guidance.

Trooper Anderson was hired by the WSP in January, 2007 and commissioned in April, 2008. Trooper Anderson continues to exemplify the qualities and characteristics the State Patrol prides itself on.

Congratulations to Trooper Jeff Anderson for being selected as the Washington State Patrol’s District 6 Trooper of the Year.