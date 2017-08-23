Washington State Parks Offers Free Entrance Friday, August 25

During 10 days of the year, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February 20: Presidents' Day

April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 30: National Public Lands Day

November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

To celebrate the National Park System’s 101st birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Friday, August 25. Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle.

State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).