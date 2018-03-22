Washington State Election Officials Address Low Voter Turnout

Washington State election officials are trying some new ideas on an old problem: low voter turnout.

In the last General Election, 2 of 3 registered voters in Washington State chose not to participate.

Now, Washington officials want to make it easier to register to vote, hoping that may help increase voter participation.

On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee signed into law a series of bills aimed at improving Washingtonian’s access to voting and the election process.

House Bills 2595 and 1513 and Senate Bill 6002 implement automatic voter registration- the so called future voter program and the Washington Voter Rights Act.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says these new laws are a positive step forward for our states election, as they improve both public access and security in the registration processes.

Wyman worked for three years to build support for the automatic registration program that will add citizens to voter roles when they obtain enhanced drivers licenses or identification cards while reducing paperwork in the voter registration process.

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state election, registering corporations and charities and governing the use of the state flag and the state seal.