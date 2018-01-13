Washington Secretary Of State Looking To Improve Voter Turnout

Washington Secretary of State, Kim Wyman, is deeply disappointed with voter turnout numbers from last fall’s General Election and has a plan to turn those numbers around.

Last fall, just 37% of the 4.2 million Washington State registered voters bothered to cast a ballot.

Wyman points to two studies of voter registration in Washington that have linked low voter turnout to inconveniently placed primary dates.

She is proposing to move our Presidential Primary ahead nearly 3 months– from May to March.

Two measures: Senate Bill 5333 and House Bill 1469 would schedule the Presidential Primary to the second Tuesday in March every four years.

Wyman says that change would result in more visits from presidential candidates and a greater selection for voters to choose from.

Another proposal by Wyman would create a Future Voter Program in which 16 and 17 year old Washingtonians could enroll and be ready to vote by their 18th birthday.