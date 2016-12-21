Washington Health Benefit Exchange Deadline Looms

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange has seen a vigorous increase in the number of residents who have signed up for insurance coverage through the Washington Healthplanfinder web site according the spokesperson Ben Spradling…

The addition of dental plans through the exchange has already proven quite popular with consumers, with 22,000 Washingtonians signing up thus far according to Spradling…

Since the open enrollment period began on November 1st, over 160,000 individuals and families have signed up for a Qualified Health Plan (QHP). Spradling says if folks still need coverage but haven’t yet signed up, there is a critical deadline approaching this week…

Because a high volume of calls is expected through the Healthplanfinder Customer Support Center during this Friday’s deadline, the exchange is offering extended operator hours of 8:00 p.m. to midnight in addition to their regular hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The 2016-2017 open enrollment period closes entirely on January 31st of the new year.