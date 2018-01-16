Washington Conservation Corps Sends Members To Florida, Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands

The state Department of Ecology’s Washington Conservation Corps (WCC) is sending more of its members to Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deployment is part of the federal AmeriCorps’ ongoing relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last September. AmeriCorps draws from its state service corps affiliates nationwide to aid the federal response to major disaster. The WCC crews will continue and extend ongoing assistance, especially in rural areas where homes, transportation and power systems were ravaged by winds, rain and downed trees. Curt Hart, Spokesman for the Washington Department of Ecology.

During their deployment, WCC members will help residents still living in shelters or temporary housing move back into their homes and help residents strip their homes down to the studs to keep dangerous mold from growing in walls, ceilings and floorboards and make minor repairs such as installing roof tarps. Or by using chainsaws to remove trees posing a hazard. Members also will help manage volunteers and food donations

The Department of Ecology is now readying its largest disaster deployment since the WCC was created in 1984. By next week, WCC members will be joining forces with more than 2,200 other AmeriCorps Disaster Response Team members in the Caribbean and Florida.

But before deployment can take place, proper training for the type of situation corps members will be entering needs to happen.

Ecology’s WCC AmeriCorps members respond to local and national disasters, assisting communities after fires, floods, hurricanes, tornados, oil spills and more. WCC crew supervisors are often tapped to lead and train AmeriCorps members from across the country during deployments.

