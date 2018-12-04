Washington Attorney General Visits Central Washington University

Washington State Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, addressed students, faculty, staff and community members Tuesday at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

He used the opportunity to explain why his office has filed 24 lawsuits against the Federal Government, including a successful challenge to the Trump Administration’s first travel ban on seven Muslim majority nations..

Ferguson went on to say that his decisions are based on three factors: what are the pertinent legal questions, are Washington residents being harmed and does the state have legal standing to bring suit…

Among those cases is Washington State’s successful challenge to the Trump Administration’s proposed rollback of protections offered under DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival.

Ferguson also took part in a question and answer session during his presentation. While in town, Ferguson also addressed the eventing meeting of the Ellensburg Rotary Club.



The Attorney General has said it is his goal to meet with all 200 Washington Rotary Clubs.