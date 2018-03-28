Washington Apple Commission Elects New Board Members And Officers

The Washington Apple Commission elected new board members last week. Their first order of business at last Friday’s board meeting was to elect Michael Roach as Chairman and David Douglas as Vice Chairman.



Roach is a fourth generation owner of Roach Fruit, based in Yakima.

Douglas is Co-President of Douglas Fruit, a family owned and operated company located in Pasco.

The Washington Apple Commission is the international marketing arm of the Washington State apple industry. It conducts promotions in foreign markets to drive consumer demand for apples from Washington State.

Outgoing chair, Cass Gebbers was thanked for his leadership and involvement in commission activities over the past two years on the executive committee.

Gebbers was re-elected to another three year term on the commission, along with Frank Davis, Jim Thomas, David Douglas and Bob Mast.

Washington State accounts for more than 90 percent of US apple exports and the Washington Apple Commission provides promotional support to international retailers, wholesalers and importers with innovative marketing programs to grow consumer awareness and brand loyalty.