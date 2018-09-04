Was a good day as the Goats pounded out 13 hits

The Goats resumed game action on Friday, hosting the traveling 2A Blaine HS team. The Goats, down early by a 4-0 score, rallied, and pulled away with a hard earned 7 -4 victory. It was a good day for the Goats, as our bats continued to stay hot, pounding out 13 hits in the game.

The offense was lead by Connor Wilson, Colt Corrigan, Bryson Darlington and Kenny Reeves who each had two hits apiece.

On the mound, crafty sophomore left hander Connor Wilson threw a 3 hit complete game to earn the win, allowing no earned runs, and using only 86 pitches to dispatch our opponent.

Next up, the Goats travel to Warden on Tuesday for a single game, starting at 4:30.