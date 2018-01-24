Warning Period For New Distracted Driving Law Is Over – Replaced With $136 Ticket

The warning period for the state’s new distracted driving law ended yesterday – and now, motorists caught texting and driving can receive a $136 ticket.

The new law, being called the Driving Under The Influence of Electronics Act- or, E-DUI, bans the use of hand-held cell phones, or watching videos while driving – stopped in traffic or at a stoplight,

Since the law took effect on July 23, 2017– state troopers have issued 6,475 distracted driving warnings statewide — and now, the warnings will be replaced with a ticket.

Washington State Patrol Trooper, Brian Moore says the original distracted driving law was put into law more than 10 years ago, and a lot has changed with technology since that time…

012418 Distracted Driving Law 1 :36 “…prevent a tragic consequence.”

With the new Distracted Driving law, not only can you no longer hold your phone—Trooper Moore adds that it is now a primary offense…

012418 Distracted Driving Law 2 :33 “…a multi tasking event.”

Under the new law- you are still allowed one touch use- to answer your phone- as long as the phone itself is not in your hands.

So, how much will the ticket run you?

012418 Distracted Driving Law 3 :43 “…start raising your rates.”