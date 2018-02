WARNING: Overnight Wind Gusts Knock Down Power Lines & Close SR 971

TRAVEL HAZARDS:

SR 971 CLOSED:

High overnight winds have caused an electrical hazard on State Route 971 – (also known as Navarre Coulee cutoff) at milepost 2 – which is just off US 97A and the Columbia River.

Chelan County PUD crews are in route to that incident.

US 97A:

South of Knapps Tunnel, on US 97A – be aware of rocks in roadway.