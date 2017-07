WARNING From Reclamation District: Irrigation Shut Off Planned For Tuesday To Repair Valve

The Lake Chelan Reclamation District will be shutting down the Federal irrigation System to repair a valve at the “A” pumping plant on Tuesday.

That means, most of the irrigation customers for Lake Chelan Reclamation District will NOT have water on Tuesday, July 18 from 10AM until 5PM.

This is IRRIGATION WATER ONLY. It will not affect domestic water.