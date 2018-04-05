Warmer Weather Means More Water In Rivers And Tributaries

Warmer weather is good news for most of us- conjuring up images of playing in the lake- boating and river rafting– but, for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office – those images often include water rescues.

Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett, says this time of year, the concern is primarily the area rivers and tributaries…

050418 CCSO Spring Rivers 1 :11 “…start to fill up.”

Burnett says when recreating in area rivers this time of year, it’s important to keep in mind how fast the water is moving and how cold the water actually is…

050418 CCSO Spring Rivers 2 1:09 “…people safe out there.”

Even the best water enthusiasts can misjudge changing water conditions when boating or swimming in open water. Be prepared at all times by wearing a life jacket – you’ll never know when you’ll be tossed into the water.

Have children wear a life jacket that fits them, and watch them closely around water – they can go under water quickly and quietly.

A number of water safety laws were passed to improve the use of life jackets and prevent drowning: Children 12 years old and under must wear a life jacket that fits them on moving boats less than 19 feet in length in Washington. Recreational boats must carry one U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person aboard. The life jacket must be available and accessible. This is a nationwide Coast Guard rule.



Learn more about water safety and drowning prevention from the Washington State Drowning Prevention Network and Children’s Hospital and Regional Medical Center.