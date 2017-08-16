Want A Boat? Here’s Your Chance To Purchase A Surplus Boat From Chelan Fire & Rescue

Chelan County Fire District 7 Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at their meeting last week to surplus Marine 71– the boat that was originally intended as a platform for the Rescue Swimmer Program.

Commissioner Russ Jones told KOZI there is no doubt that a Rescue Swimmer platform is essential for the program, but the current platform is not fitting the needs…

Chelan Fire Chief, Tim Lemon, says selling the boat makes the most sense for the district…

Commissioner Jones says the idea of replacing Marine 71 isn’t a new one– and the board has come up with a few possible options…

The Rescue Swimmer Program was launched shortly after Chief Tim Lemon came on board in 2013- and, in recent years, has grown in numbers…

