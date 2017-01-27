Voters Within Manson School District Likely Have Received Ballots

Voters within the Manson School District likely received a ballot in the mailbox either Thursday- or it may come Friday…

1

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore…

2

Washington is a vote by mail state, you will receive your ballot by mail- you can either mail it back or drop it off in the ballot drop box behind Chelan City Hall.

In the Chelan Valley- only residents within the Manson School District will vote in the February 14th Special Election.

The only other ballot issues in Chelan County are in Wenatchee and Leavenworth and do not affect Chelan valley residents.