Voter Registration Numbers Up

There are now more than 44-thousand registered voters in Chelan County. That number is up more than a thousand since the primary election back in August. Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore says the stream of registration forms into his office has been steady, but he has no explanation for it:

And that trend is not just in Chelan County, Moore told KOZI last Friday that auditors across the state are seeing the same thing:

But will those new voters actually fill out and return a ballot? Moore says he wants to know if there’s a connection between the two, so he’ll look at it:

In the meantime, there’s still time to register to vote, although it has to be done in person at the auditor’s office on or before October 29th. In order to be eligible to vote, you must be over 18 years old at the time of the election; be a U.S. Citizen and a legal resident of Washington State; and have established your voting residency address at least 30 days prior to Election Day; not be disqualified from voting due to a court order; and not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.