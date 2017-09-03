Two Vehicle Accident Claims The Life Of Chelan Man

UPDATE: Washington State Patrol has released the name of the man who died in Thursday morning’s accident as 60-year old Charles Sablan, of Chelan.

Tune in Friday morning for the full story with Jay Witherbee.

One Chelan Valley man has died and another has received serious injuries in an early morning accident on US 97 just north of the intersection for 97A.

Chelan EMS and Chelan Fire And Rescue were the first to arrive on scene, as reported by Chelan Fire Chief, Tim Lemon…

We have confirmed that both the deceased, and the injured are from the Chelan Valley. We will have more details as they are confirmed.