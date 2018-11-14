Utility Scam Awareness Day

You’d think people would be wise to this by now, but people are still falling victim to scammers who tell them their utility bill is past due and they’ll be disconnected if they don’t pay up right now.

That’s Christy Shearer with the Chelan County PUD; to bring awareness to the problem, utilities across North America are taking part today in the third annual “Utility Scam Awareness Day.” The PUD’s Pat O’Hara says there are some easy ways to avid being taken in:

The group “Utilities United Against Scams” has helped to shut down more than 22-hundred toll-free numbers used by scammers – which brings up another important point by O’Hara:

Fortunately, O’Hara says instances of Chelan PUD customers being taken by scammers has been fairly rare, but it does happen – as recently as last week. And he says that, perhaps, is the biggest thing to be on the lookout for:

And if someone tries to scam you, hang up and call the PUD at 509-663-8121.