Dozens of Summer Jobs Open with US Forest Service

Wenatchee, WA-The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for a number of spring and summer temporary jobs located at ranger districts in Cle Elum, Naches, Winthop and Tonasket, and other forest service offices in East Wenatchee and Moses Lake, Washington. Positions are available in multiple fields including natural resources, timber, fire and dispatch support, recreation, and visitor services.

“Exciting summer job opportunities are now open. If working on national forest trails or in campgrounds, or in the woods doing range improvement or weed eradication work, or in fire management doing dispatch support sounds like something you’d like to do, please apply,” said Assistant Fire Training Officer Taija Corso. “The application window is coming up the first week of April.”

Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov between April 3 and 9, 2018. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS now to save time once the hiring process begins.

Individuals interested in finding more information about a specific position should contact the ranger district or office where the position is hosted:

Cle Elum Ranger District, 509-852-1101

Methow Valley Ranger District located in Winthrop, WA at 509-996-4003

Tonasket Ranger District, 509-486-2186

Naches Ranger District, 509-653-1401

East Wenatchee, Dispatch Office, 509-884-3473

Moses Lake Tanker Base, 509-664-9346

More information about temporary employment in the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs.

Get the latest forest news and alerts by texting ‘follow OkaWenNF’ to 40404, ‘liking’ us on facebook or following us on twitter @OkaWenNF. The mission of the USDA Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

