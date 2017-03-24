Uplake Areas Reopen Nearly Two Years After Wolverine Fire

The Forest Service is sharing some much anticipated news regarding the Railroad Creek, Lucerne and Holden areas that have been closed to the public since the 2015 Wolverine Fire.

Chelan District Ranger, Kari Grover-Wier, says the areas have been closed due to post fire hazards, which she says have decreased greatly…

032417 Uplake Post Fire 1 :46 “…around those camp gounds.”

In addition, Grover-Wier says, the road from Lucerne to Holden will also be open this summer…

032417 Uplake Post Fire 2 :31 “…be open this summer.”

The lightning sparked Wolverine Fire originated on July 29, 2015 three miles NW of Lucerne and burned roughly 66,000 acres.

It was officially considered contained nearly three months later, on October 15, 2015.

Grover-Wier says even with the reopening of some of the burned areas, some hazards remain…

032417 Uplake Post Fire 3 :18 “…when they’re up there.”

If you have any questions or for maps of the now open areas, call the Chelan Ranger District at 682-4940.

Interested in visiting Holden Village?

Visit their website at www.holdenvillage.org