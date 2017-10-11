Updated Ballot Count Does Not Change Chelan County Races

As it turns out, yesterday’s Chelan County ballot count update had no affect on the outcome of any of the tight races from Tuesday’s initial ballot count.

Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, said the additional 3 thousand or so ballots, county-wide- brought the voter turnout percentage up from the 25% turnout calculated on Tuesday…

111017 Ballot Update 2 :24 “…and that’s unfortunate.”

The updated ballot count gives some closure to those candidates who were in races too tight to call after the first round of ballots were counted.

For the City of Chelan Council seats, Tim Hollingsworth walks away the leader, ousting long time council member Cameron Skip Morehouse 644 votes to 574.

Ty Witt also won a seat on council against challenger Rachael Goldie 594 votes to 558.

And Mary Signorelli was able to hold on to her lead and has been re-elected to her seat on the Lake Chelan Community Hospital Board of Commissioners with 1,513 votes to Jeremy Jake’s 1,475.

Auditor Moore says the ballots are put through a process that ensures every single ballot is counted and that nothing is missed…

111017 Ballot Update 2 :24 “…as we audited on.”

The next step for the 2017 General Election, Moore says, is to certify the results, which will happen later this month…

111017 Ballot Update 3 :19 “…move forward from there.”