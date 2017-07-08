Updated Ballot Count Does Little To Affect Local Races

Last Friday’s updated ballot count from the August 1st primary election had little affect on any of the races in Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties.

In the race for Chelan City Council position 6, Challenger, Tim Hollingsworth gained a couple percentage points over Incumbent Cameron ‘Skip’ Morehouse. They will face each other in the November General Election.

Incumbent Lake Chelan Hospital Commissioner, Mary Signorelli gave up a few votes, but still held a firm lead with 47% of the votes versus Challenger Jeremy Jaech’s 34%.

Incumbent hospital commissioner, Phyllis Gleasman maintained her lead over challenger, Jerry Isenhart. She garnered 45% of the vote to Isenhart’s 42%.

To the north, the Okanogan School District Capital Project Levy request appears to be passing with 53.4% yes votes. It’s a levy, not a bond, so they need a simple 50% plus one vote for passage.

This fall’s General Election is Tuesday, November 7th- ballots will be mailed about 20 days before that.

KOZI is partnering with the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce to host a candidate forum in mid October…stay tuned for details.