Jay Witherbee speaks with Public Information Officer, Allen Levowitz, on fires burning throughout the state, including the Uno Peak Fire, estimated at 2500 acres.

Public Information Meeting set for Wednesday 6:30PM at Manson High School.

Uno Peak Fire September 4, 2017 Daily Update

Incident: Uno Peak Fire Wildfire

NORTHWEST INCIDENT

MANAGEMENT TEAM #10

Al Lawson-Incident Commander

Fires grow to 2,511 acres under critical fire weather

Monday September 4, 2017

Fire: Uno Peak Completion: 1%

Acres: 2,511 Start Date: August 30, 2017

Cause: Unknown Location: 15 miles NW of Manson, WA

Total Personnel: 166 Fuels/Topography: Timber, grass, rugged terrain

Yesterday: The fire continued to spread into the Safety Harbor drainage which prompted the initiation of a Level 1 evacuation notice (prepare and be aware) for two private inholdings along the lake, the Llama Ranch area to the south and Canoe Creek to the north, which the Chelan County Sherriff’s Office implemented yesterday. The fire remains approximately 3 miles from these areas.

Two helicopters continued to drop water on the Safety Harbor drainage to slow fire growth. An intensive effort with four dozers and four hand crews continued to build and strengthen the containment line down Coyote Ridge to prevent fire spread to the east.

Today: Crews will continue to work on establishing and strengthening the containment line. To increase productivity and firefighter safety by reducing travel to and from the fire, crews in two divisions will stay in a “spike camp” at the fire near Coyote Ridge.

Fire weather conditions are at critical levels. Humidity recovery was poor last night and relative humidity will be low again today. Temperatures are forecasted for the mid-90s and atmospheric instability high. This, along with fuel moisture levels at a seasonal low, can lead to explosive fire conditions. Recreationists should exercise extreme caution with anything that may potentially produce an ignition source.

Smoke: Smoke will stay in the valleys in the morning due to an air inversion that will left later in the day, After the inversion lifts, expect smoke to continue to drift down Lake Chelan and over the Waterville Plateau and maybe highly visible from the communities of Manson, Chelan, Pateros, and Twisp. Businesses in the Chelan area remain open. More information about smoke and your health is available at wasmoke.blogspot.com/

Closures: No changes in the areas closed have been made. The Grade Creek Road (from the intersection with FS 8200-117 (Oss Peak Road) to the intersection with FS 4330-600 (South Fork Gold Creek Road)/FS 8020 (Cooper Ridge Road) is now closed. Trail closures include the Uno Peak Trail, Safety Harbor Trail, Summit Trail (From South Navarre Campground to junction with FS Trail 1258) and Summer Blossom. The Deer Point and Safety Harbor Campgrounds are also closed.

Fire Information:

Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5572/

Text Message: text “follow UnoPeakFire” to 40404

Facebook: facebook.com/UnoPeakFire

Twitter: twitter.com/UnoPeakFire

Phone: 541-612-0642

#UnoPeakFire