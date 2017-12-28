Union Valley Man, Dog And Home Saved By Deputies And Firefighters

A late night house fire Tuesday night up Union Valley ended with a much better outcome than you might have thought…

122817 Union Valley Fire 1 :05 “…actually been on that call.”

That’s Chelan Fire Chief, Tim Lemon.

The first call came into Rivercom Dispatch just after 10:30pm Tuesday night…

122817 Union Valley Fire 2 :27 “…and then get him out.”

Jason Reinfeld, Chief of Special Operations for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a pair of north precinct Sheriff’s deputies were first on scene…

122817 Union Valley Fire 3 :29 “…it consumed the entire house.”

Back to Chief Lemon..

122817 Union Valley Fire 4 :36 “…to reoccupy it shortly.”