Understanding Boating Under The Influence Ahead Of State-wide Emphasis

BUI

Boating Under The Influence.

Chelan County Sheriff Sergeant, Rob Huddleston says it’s a real thing, and, for those planning to hit the water this summer, it’s an important law to understand…

Sergeant Huddleston says according to the US Coast Guard’s 2015 Recreational Boating Statistics Report, BUI is the leading known contributing factor in recreation boating ffatalities…

The BUI law applies to all boats, including kayaks, canoes, rowboats and inflatable fishing rafts.