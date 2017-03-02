Unclaimed $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Chelan Expires In 2 Weeks

Look between your couch cushions, in your old jacket pockets and under your car seats. You could be richer than you realize!

Someone bought a HIT 5 lottery ticket from here in Chelan- and won $100,000– but hasn’t stepped forward to claim the cash.

According to Washington Lottery, the $100,000 winning ticket was purchased on, or shortly before August 20, 2016– and with 180 days to claim their prize- time is running out.

That deadline is Thursday, February 16th.

Washington Lottery would not name the retailer that sold the ticket, for security purposes- but did say it was sold in Chelan and matched the winning numbers of: 22, 28, 30, 32, 39.

The winner can claim their prize money at any Lottery Office- and must bring with them the signed winning ticket, picture identification, social security card or a properly completed Winner Claim Form, and may bring a voided check to have the money placed into their account.

The main lottery headquarters is in Olympia with five other regional offices located in

Everett, Federal Way, Spokane, Vancouver and Yakima.

If the ticket isn’t claimed, that money will go toward future winning payouts.