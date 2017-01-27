Two Vehicle Accident on US 97, Near Chelan, Sends Three To Hospital

According to a Washington State Patrol report, Thursday evening’s automobile accident near the intersection of US 97 and 97A was likely the result of impaired driving…

1

That’s Chelan Fire & Rescue Assistant Fire Chief, Mark Donnell.

The State Patrol report identifies that driver as 20 year old Benigno Morales Sucedo, of Bridgeport…

2

That couple was 86-year old Ellis Morton and his wife, 75 year old Bonnie Morton, both of Bridgeport.

The Washington State Patrol report lists charges for the driver of the first vehicle, 20 year old Benigno Morales Sucedo of DUI and no insurance.