Two Separate Search & Rescue Incidents Underway In Chelan

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of two separate Search & Rescue Events- both of which are here in the Chelan Valley.

On Tuesday, Chelan County Marine Deputies responded to calls of a possible drowning in the area between Three Fingers and the Lookout. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded with multiple vessels, and with the aid of Chelan County Fire District 7 Rescue Swimmers, searched into the night.

Officials say 23 year old Donghoon Lee was swimming with friends from a rental boat- when Lee began to struggle before going underwater and is now presumed drowned.

Lee was on a Student Visa from South Korea, attending the University of Washington.

Yesterday marked the third search day for Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and included a Volunteer Search Team out of Stevens County, as well as a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and underwater camera equipment.

Chelan County Emergency Management Specialist, Rich Magnussen, told KOZI that crews searched for Lee’s body for 12 hours yesterday and will resume the search this morning….

While searchers were working that incident, Magnussen said another call came in that initiated a second search & Rescue that will also resume this morning…

Both of these incidents are developing. KOZI is in direct communication with law enforcement officials- so stay tuned for the latest details.