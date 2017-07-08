Two People Escaped After Structure Fire Broke Out Late Friday Night In Manson

Photos courtesy of Diana Willoughby

Two people escaped a structure fire late Friday night, that completely destroyed a shop and trailer in Manson.

Manson Fire District 5 Chief, Arnold Baker, told KOZI the call came in shortly after 11 PM Friday night for a structure fire on Green Avenue…

080717 Manson Structure Fire 1 1:00 “…that was about it.”

Fire crews worked through the night and into early Saturday morning containing the blaze – with firefighters from Manson Fire as well as Chelan Fire & Rescue…

080717 Manson Structure Fire 2 :26 “….crews did a great job.”

Baker said the cause is not clear, however, it has been ruled an accident…

080717 Manson Structure Fire 3 :31 “..and possible electrical.”