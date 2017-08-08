Two Injured In Accident Near Pateros That Snarled Traffic For Several Hours Monday

Monday morning’s two vehicle accident south of Pateros sent two Canadian residents to Three Rivers Hospital, and snarled traffic for several hours.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, the accident occurred in the south bound lanes of SR 97 just after 10 am.

Troopers say 24- year old Riley Allen, of Surrey BC, failed to yield the right of way to a southbound vehicle traveling on Hwy 97 as he exited SR 153. The resulting collision damaged both vehicles beyond repair, leaving one on its side blocking northbound traffic.

The Canadian driver and one passenger in his vehicle were transported to Three Rivers Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A second passenger escaped injury, as did the driver and 2 year old passenger in the second vehicle, driven by a Lynwood resident.

The Canadian driver was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.