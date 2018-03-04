Two Free Days For Washington State Parks This Month

The state Parks and Recreation Commission will waive entry fees for state parks on two days in April. The state sets aside a handful of free-entry days throughout the year to celebrate holidays and seasons.

The first free day will be on April 14 to celebrate spring, and the second one on April 22 will recognize Earth Day. Parks usually cost $10 for a day pass, or $30 for an annual Discovery Pass.

The rest of the free days in 2018 are: