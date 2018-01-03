Two Chelan Valley Taxing Districts Have Levies On Upcoming Special Election

Last Friday was the deadline for taxing districts to officially notify the County Auditors Office of their intent to run a levy in this April’s Special Election.

Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore, says he has heard from two Chelan Valley taxing districts: Chelan Fire & Rescue – and – Manson Parks.

Manson Parks and Recreations is asking voters to support a 3-year replacement levy at 23cents per $1,000 assessed value. No increase. That is the current levy rate.

Chelan Fire & Rescue Commissioners voted unanimously last week to run a levy lid lift in April’s Special Election. Currently Chelan Fire & Rescue collects 92 cents per $1,000 of assessed value– they are asking for a 43% increase to 1.32 per $1,000 assessed value.

Chief Tim Lemon, with Chelan Fire & Rescue explains the levy lid lift process…

022618 Special Election 1 :16 “… funding the fire department.”

It’s important to note that the 1% limit applies to the maximum increase in tax revenue that can be levied by an individual taxing district.

Individual tax bills are based on a number of factors, including whether voters approve tax increases beyond the levy limit of 1%.

In addition to the almost automatic 1%, taxing districts also collect any revenues generated by new construction, or improvements to property. Judging by the significant growth in the Chelan Valley, that may be noteworthy.

Also worth notingis: of course taxpayers always pay election costs, but in the case of Special Elections, County Auditor, Skip Moore says those costs are a little more…

022618 Special Election 2 :25 “…what cost of an election.”

At this point, we don’t know election costs of either the Manson levy, nor the Chelan Fire & Rescue levy.