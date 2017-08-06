Two Chelan Seniors & Two Manson Seniors Chosen For Lion’s Club Scholarships

Analexis Manjares-Diaz Henry Elsner Jessica Oules Karina Mendoza

The Lake Chelan Lions Club is proud to announce our 2017 recipients of the Harvey Cooper Memorial Scholarship. In consideration, the scholarship panel reviewed scholastic achievements, community service, future goals, and leadership. Each award winner will receive $500 to apply to the college of their choice. The Lake Chelan Lions have selected:

Jessica Oules and Henry Elsner from Chelan High School

Karina Mendoza and Analexis Manjares-Diaz from Manson High School.

Jessica Oules is the daughter of Greg & Kristy Oules of Chelan. Jessica has participated in Cross Country, Basketball and Softball, FFA and multiple CDE opportunities, National Honor Society, the Fusion mentorship program, as well as taking challenging college and honors classes in high school. Her awards and honors are exemplary. She plans to attend Dordt College in Iowa in the field of Agriculture Engineering.

Henry Elsner is the son of Craig & Tara Elsner of Chelan. Henry has been involved in Interact Club, National Honor Society, Med Club, Chelan Project, Me to We, as well as Cross Country, Basketball, and Tennis. Henry has volunteered over 200 hours over his four years in high school while taking college course and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He plans to attend Cal-Poly State University studying either Aeronautical or Biomedical Engineering.

Analexis Manjares-Diaz has been living with the Kronbauer family in Manson for past few years while finishing her education at Manson High School. Analexis has been involved in ASB, Me to We, Honor Society, FBLA, the Manson G3 Grant Committee as well as a valued volleyball team member and cheerleader. She has also challenged herself with college courses in high school. Analexis plans on attending WSU majoring in Accounting/Business.

Karina Mendoza is the daughter of Rosalba Rodriquez of Manson. Karina has been active in school sports participating in Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, and Cheer. She has been also involved in FBLA, knowledge Bowl, Astronomy, Me to Wee Club, and National Honor Society while taking challenging college courses. Karina plans on attending UW in the field of Nursing.

The Lake Chelan Lions Club congratulates Karina, Analexis, Henry and Jessica on their many accomplishments and wishes them all the very best as they pursue their future educational goals.