[3/23/18] Two Chelan County Sheriff Deputies Honored For Saving Man In Union Valley Fire
Posted in Feature, Law Enforcement
Do you remember the day after Christmas when two local deputies rescued a man from his home in Union Valley?
Their heroism didn’t go unnoticed. They each received an award at Wednesday night’s 4th annual Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Awards Banquet…
1
That’s Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett. He said that Detective Jeff Dilks also received a prestigious award for his above and beyond way of doing things….
2
Deputy of the Year went to Lucas McComas, Support Staff of the Year: Mike Bryant, Volunteer of the Year: Braden Kirk and a Special Recognition Award for citizen Jessica Peterson.