Two Chelan County Sheriff Deputies Honored For Saving Man In Union Valley Fire

Do you remember the day after Christmas when two local deputies rescued a man from his home in Union Valley?

Their heroism didn’t go unnoticed. They each received an award at Wednesday night’s 4th annual Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Awards Banquet…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff, Brian Burnett. He said that Detective Jeff Dilks also received a prestigious award for his above and beyond way of doing things….

Deputy of the Year went to Lucas McComas, Support Staff of the Year: Mike Bryant, Volunteer of the Year: Braden Kirk and a Special Recognition Award for citizen Jessica Peterson.