Twelve Manson FBLA Students Will Head To State Competition

Manson High School FBLA

Manson High School FBLA attended the North Central Region FBLA Winter Leadership Conference in Wenatchee on January 21, 2017. The students have been preparing for individual and team competitions in a variety of business events. The conference also offered business workshops. The following students placed at the conference and will compete at the Washington State FBLA Leadership Conference in April. There are 25 FBLA members and 19 competed at the conference. Of those 19 students 12 are headed to state they are as follows:

Alyssa La Mar – Agribusiness 2nd place

Megan Clausen – FBLA Principles and Procedures 5th place

Ty Charlton – Introduction to Business 1st place

Jasmine Pascasio and Karina Mendoza – Marketing 2nd place

Bo Charlton, Joe Strecker, Spencer Ward – Sports & Entertainment Management 2nd place

Alyssa La Mar and Megan Clausen – Website Design 3rd place

Alyssa La Mar – Emerging Business Issues 4th place

Analexis Manjares – Client Service 4th place

Daicy Leyva – C