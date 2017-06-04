[4/6/17] Tune In To Tonight’s Rebroadcasted Lake Chelan Hospital Forum At 7PM

Ballots for the April 25 Speicial Election are in the mail. In fact, they may already be in your mailbox.

Chelan Valley residents are being asked to help finance a new hospital.

That’s the one and only local ballot issue.

Voters are being asked to approve or reject the issuance of $20 million in General Obligation bonds to finance the construction of a new Chelan Hospital already owned by the district near Walmart.

Those arguing both for and against a new hospital are passionate in their beleifs, as was evident at last Thursday’s Chelan Hospital Public Forum held at Chelan Hospital…

As you can see, there are some major differences.

We will be rebroadcasting that forum in its entirety tonight at 7 pm on KOZI FM.

You are invited to tune in.

It will be rebroadcast again on Sunday afternoon at 1pm.

That rebroadcast will last about one hour.