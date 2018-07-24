Tumwater Canyon to be closed Wednesday

If you’ll be traveling on Highway 2 towards Stevens Pass Wednesday, there’s a closure that will add some significant time to your trip. The Department of Transportation will close Tumwater Canyon from 5 am to 5 pm Wednesday, and that will require motorists to use Chumstick Highway as a detour. Semi trucks, though, will need to go over Blewett Pass and take I-90 to go from east to west. The DOT’s Jeff Adamson explains what they’re doing:

It’s the first of a number of substantial closures the DOT has planned over the next couple of months, including the August closures of the highway 97 Omak Bridge deck and one of the Wenatchee River Bridges, and a five-day closure of Blewett Pass in September.