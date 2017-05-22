Trojans To Send Nine Athletes To State Track Meet

The District 5/6 Championship meet was held on Friday, May 19 at Quincy. 16 2B teams competed for spots to the State Track Meet next week in Cheney at EWU. The top 4 finishers in each event moved on to state.

Manson took 16 athletes to the competition. When the dust settled, 9 Trojans advanced on to State. The boys team in particular, had a great meet, winning 4 events and placing 2nd overall. This is the best district finish by a Manson Track team in many years. Even those competitors who did not place in the top 4 had great days, with most achieving personal best to finish the season.

Mason Cameron is district champion in the discus, with a new pr of over 134′! Mason also qualified for state in the shot put, placing 4th and getting a new pr of 41’5″.

Mason Walters equaled his pr in the high jump, with a best of 6′. This was good enough to capture the district championship in this event.

Spencer Ward broke his own school record in the 400, with a 51.80 and winning the district title. Spencer also finished 3rd in the 100 to qualify for state in this event as well.

The boys 4×400 won an exciting race to end the meet, and break a school record in the process with a time of 3:37. Cody McClanahan, Eduardo Escalera, Mason Walters, and Spencer Ward were the runners in this relay.

The boys 4×100 relay team also qualified for state, placing 2nd in a new school record of 45.38.

Freshman Connor Torgesen placed 4th in the 800m, punching his ticket to the state meet, in a new pr of 2:09.

Just missing out on qualifying for state with 5th place finishes were Bailey Cameron in the 1600 and 3200, Cole Beazley in the 300m hurdles, and Eduardo Escalera in the high jump. Each one of them hit personal bests in these events to help soothe the pain of not qualifying.

The girls had 2 relay teams entered in the meet. The first relay, the 4×200 was showing potential in the first half of the race, but a dropped baton dashed their hopes of a state berth. They also finished 5th in the 4×100 relay just missing out of the qualifications in this event. Unfortunately, this ended to girls season. Shout out to Daicy, Maddee, Baylee, Julia, and Jessica for finishing the season strong.

Our next meet is the State Meet on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Eastern Washington University. The boys team will be going for the best overall team finish in Manson history.