Trojans Start Post Season Play This Wednesday In Manson

MANSON TROJANS TO BEGIN DISTRICT PLAY

The Manson Trojans Basketball Team ended their regular season on Friday, February 3 placing fourth in the CWB League with a record of 14-6.

The team begins its post-season journey this Wednesday, February 8 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. They will be competing against Soap Lake.

If the Trojans win on Wednesday (GO Trojans) they are guaranteed two more league games and a spot in districts.

As this is a league playoff game family passes will not be accepted at the door. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $6 for senior citizens and students with ASB cards.

Please come out and support your Manson Trojans!!!!