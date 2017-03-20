Manson Trojan Baseball report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

Saturday, March 18th 2017

Manson at Lake Roosevelt

League Double Header

Game #1

Manson 2 Lake Roosevelt 11

Game #2

Manson 1 Lake Roosevelt 13

The Trojans gave up home field advantage and traveled to Lake Roosevelt to open the 2017 baseball season against the Raiders in a league double header. The home field at Singleton Park in Manson still sits idle with standing water in areas of the outfield.

Game #1

The Trojans sent junior Zach Serafini to the mound and sophomore Avery Thompson was the starting catcher. Serafini lead the team last year with 47 1/3 innings pitched and 44 strikeouts, and looked to pick up where he left off last season.

Serafini threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out 6, walking 4, while giving up 5 hits and 7 runs. Pitching in relief was Jose Pascasio who threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out 2, walking 2, while giving up 5 hits on 4 runs.

The Trojan offense was quiet with only three hits and 8 strikeouts. Trojans with hits in game 1 were: Bo Charlton, Mason Cameron, and Zach Serafini.

Game #2

Sophomore Avery Thompson took to the hill to start game 2 and freshman Parker Schoenwald did the catching. Thompson threw 4 innings, with 4 strike outs, 7 walks, giving up 5 hits and 10 runs. Pitching in relief was Bo Charlton who pitched 1 inning had 2 strike outs and gave up 3 runs, and Caleb Rossell who pitch 1/3 inning, gave up no runs and had 1 strikeout.

The Trojan bats were silent, except for Zach Serafini who had the only Trojan hit.

The Trojans next scheduled game is Saturday, March 25th at Oroville a league double header at 11:00am and 1:00 pm.

GO TROJANS!!!