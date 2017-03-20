[3/20/17] Trojans Softball & Baseball Teams Travel To Lake Roosevelt For First Games Of Season
Manson Trojan Baseball report by Head Coach Bill Thompson
Saturday, March 18th 2017
Manson at Lake Roosevelt
League Double Header
Game #1
Manson 2 Lake Roosevelt 11
Game #2
Manson 1 Lake Roosevelt 13
The Trojans gave up home field advantage and traveled to Lake Roosevelt to open the 2017 baseball season against the Raiders in a league double header. The home field at Singleton Park in Manson still sits idle with standing water in areas of the outfield.
Game #1
The Trojans sent junior Zach Serafini to the mound and sophomore Avery Thompson was the starting catcher. Serafini lead the team last year with 47 1/3 innings pitched and 44 strikeouts, and looked to pick up where he left off last season.
Serafini threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out 6, walking 4, while giving up 5 hits and 7 runs. Pitching in relief was Jose Pascasio who threw 2 2/3 innings, striking out 2, walking 2, while giving up 5 hits on 4 runs.
The Trojan offense was quiet with only three hits and 8 strikeouts. Trojans with hits in game 1 were: Bo Charlton, Mason Cameron, and Zach Serafini.
Game #2
Sophomore Avery Thompson took to the hill to start game 2 and freshman Parker Schoenwald did the catching. Thompson threw 4 innings, with 4 strike outs, 7 walks, giving up 5 hits and 10 runs. Pitching in relief was Bo Charlton who pitched 1 inning had 2 strike outs and gave up 3 runs, and Caleb Rossell who pitch 1/3 inning, gave up no runs and had 1 strikeout.
The Trojan bats were silent, except for Zach Serafini who had the only Trojan hit.
The Trojans next scheduled game is Saturday, March 25th at Oroville a league double header at 11:00am and 1:00 pm.
GO TROJANS!!!
Saturday marked the first games of the Lady Trojan Fastpitch season. First game at Lake Roosevelt was cold and windy and the Raiders came out ready to play. Trojans struggled on the bases but the last inning was highlighted by a double from Karina Mendoza, who ended up making it to third. Megan Clausen had some nice digs at 1st base and Diocelina Cervantes had a great catch out in center. Bianca Alexander pitched the whole game for the Trojans. After a tough first inning, she reigned it in and pitched a good game for the Trojans. The final score was 0-18.
The Lady Trojans started the second game off with a bang. After a walk by Devyn Smith, a single by Karina Mendoza and a couple past balls, the Trojans were ahead 2-0. Alexander stepped into the circle again and held the Raiders to 4 runs. The second inning left much to be desired. After a scoreless inning for Manson, the Raiders came out and scored 28 runs. Alexander, Megan Clausen and Karina Mendoza all did their best to stop the Raiders but they just kept fighting. The final score of the second game was 32-2.
All in all, the day was definitely a learning experience for the girls. This was their first time on dirt and only their 3rd time outside this season. The girls played hard and are looking forward to their next game.
-Coach Farnsworth