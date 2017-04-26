Trojans Beat Billygoats While The Nannies Win

Manson Trojan Baseball

Single-Header, League Home game vs. Pateros, Tuesday, April 25th.

Manson 9 Pateros 3

The Trojans welcomed the Billy Goats of Pateros to Singleton Park for a league game on Tuesday afternoon.

The Trojans sent their ace Zach Serafini to the hill and sophomore Avery Thompson geared up as his receiver. Serafini channeled the large hometown crowd’s energy and had a solid performance pitching into the 7th inning, recording 10 strikeouts while giving up only 2 hits, 3 runs, and 3 walks.

Serafini threw 96 pitches, a season high, then graciously gave up the complete game and turned over the baseball to his relief-freshman Caleb Rossell who pitched 2/3 inning and totaled 24 pitches giving up no hits, no runs and no strikeouts, and walked 3.

The Trojan offense produced from the first inning when Avery Thompson crossed home plate after a balk call came when the Billy Goat pitcher dropped the ball. The Trojans scored 2 in 1st inning and then exploded for 5 more in the 2nd and the offense rounded up 9 runs on 7 hits. Thompson scored 4 runs, Charlton had 4 RBI’s and Serafini had an RBI to help his cause.

Trojans with hits were: Avery Thompson, Marcus Bernardo, Bo Charlton, Jose Pascasio, Parker Schoenwald (2) and Mason Cameron.

Defensively the Trojans walked away with 4 errors, but played solid, Thompson caught well and threw out a stealing Billy Goat at second base that brought a roar from the crowd. Parker Schoenwald turned in another blue collar day at 3rd and Bo Charlton played a solid 1st base. The Trojans entered all 7 non-starters and a good team victory was had.

Pitch counts:

Zach Serafini: 96

Caleb Rossell: 24

Manson Trojan Baseball will hold their baseball camp on Wednesday, April 26th at 3:45-5:15pm for any 3rd through 6th graders at Singleton Park in Manson. The camp is free and no pre-registration is needed. Attendees are entered to win a new baseball bat and will receive a Manson Trojan Baseball tee-shirt.

The Trojans’ next game is Thursday, April 27th a League Double-Header at Bridgeport starting at 3:00pm.

GO TROJANS!!!

Report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

SOFTBALL

The Lady Trojans traveled to Pateros today for a double header against the Pateros Nannies.

Bianca Alexander pitched the first game. She had one strikeout and eight walks- a career low for Alexander. The Trojan defense worked hard and made some great plays. The Nannies scored 14 runs over six innings. Veronica Lulo and Diocelina Cervantes each contributed some great catches in the outfield. Devyn Smith walked twice and had three stolen bases. Karina Mendoza and Diocelina Cervantes also each had a single. The girls scored 4 runs, making the final score 4-14.

The second game was much more challenging. The sun went down and the girls struggled to find their groove. Diocelina Cervantes started pitching for game #2. Cervantes did well, even with her limited practice as a pitcher. However, hits, walks and errors by the Trojan defense allowed the Nannies to score 11 in the first inning. The Trojans struggled at the plate as well. Karina Mendoza had a nice single to right field, but was stranded on first base. The rest of the game followed suit with the Trojans going down 1-2-3 for the next two innings. The Nannies continued to take advantage of walks and errors and scored three more runs in the second inning. Alexander came in to relieve Cervantes in the third. Pateros scored three more runs that inning, then scored only one in the 4th inning to make the score 0-15 and ending the game.

The girls worked well together and were aggressive at the plate in the first game. Their goal is to stay strong and focused through two games.

The Trojans travel to Bridgeport on Thursday for another doubleheader.