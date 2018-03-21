Trojan Track Team Walks Away With Several Personal Records At Debut Track Meet

Oroville Summary

March 17th 2018

Manson’s debut meet was Saturday, March 17th at Oroville. The Trojans were one of 13 schools attending with boys placing 5th and girls 10th. The weather was cool but the Trojans had fire in their eyes scoring numerous personal records. On the boy’s side, personal records included Joe Strecker, JoJo Morales, Alex Zaragosa in the 100 meters; Joe Strecker in the 200 meters, Titus Petersen and Christian Montes in the 400, Titus Petersen, Grant Torgesen and Blake Cochran in the 800. In the field events, JoJo Morales achieved a personal record in the shot as well Alex Zaragosa. Cody Amsden threw a personal best in the javelin of 112-10. Other PR’s were awarded to Christian Montes and Henry Armstrong. Eduardo Escalera jumped 5-8 in the high jump for a personal best, as well as anchoring in both relays placing 2nd in the 4×100 and winning the 4×400 relay. Escalera was also voted the Gatorade Guy for meet…a Trojan tradition.

On the girl’s side Kendall Petre ran a personal best in the 100 and 200, 14.51 and 30.70 respectfully. She also anchor the 4×100 and 4×200 relays. Other personal best in the 100 meters were Zoe Thomas, Nadia Verduzco, and Magali Leyva. Sarah Simmons and Cassie Macias ran their PR’s on the 200 meters as well.

Grace Cullison threw the shot for the first time throwing a distance of nearly 20 feet, followed by Kassie Macias. Evelyn DeJesus threw her personal best in the discus with a distance of 71-1.

For the first meet of the season, the coaches were extremely pleased with the performances of all of the athletes. The energy and motivation to get faster, jump higher and throw farther is ramping up as the Manson Trojans look forward to their next meet in Chelan, Thursday, March 29th.