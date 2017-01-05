The Manson track team traveled to Peshastin to participate in an invitational hosted by Cascade of Leavenworth. There were 18 schools there to make for busy afternoon on the track.

The Manson athletes acquitted themselves well, with lots of season personal bests, showing that we are continuing to progress and improve as we start to close down our regular season. Some of the highlights of the meet-

1. Mason Walters was our highest individual placer, garnering 2nd place in the high jump

2. Our boys 4×100 relay team ran a huge season best, nearly eclipsing the school record in the process

3. Bailey Cameron continues to excel in the distance events, going 4:54 in the 1600 and under 11 minutes in the 3200.

4. Daicy Leyva had a pair of personal bests in the 100m and 300m hurdles

5. Also getting 2 prs was Cody McClanahan in the 800m and triple jump

Other athletes getting personal bests in the meet include, Ty Charlton, Cody Amsden, Jessica Medina, Maddee Ward, Marco Sanchez, Mason Walters, and Joe Strecker.

We continue to improve but there is still room to grow in order to reach our end of season goals.

Our next meet is Tuesday, May 2 at home for the Manson Invitational. We are excited to host this event and compete in front of our home crowd. See you all there!